Stakeholders sing different tune to uniform building rules plan

It is learnt that around 25 suggestions have been received by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority alone.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations (TNCDR) and Building Rules, 2018, have moved a step closer to realisation as the deadline for suggestions from various quarters including developers, former planners and other experts came to an end on Monday. It is not a statutory requirement to go in for the suggestion but the state government in order to usher in transparency had gone in for informal and formal consultations on the TNCDR, which will try to bring in uniform rules for the built-up area across local bodies, a top official told Express.

The official said that a committee would be formed now to review suggestions and would decide which suggestions should be included in the draft rules. The entire process will take two to three weeks, the official said. It is learnt that around 25 suggestions have been received by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority alone. A senior official said lots of suggestions had been received from various other bodies.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India Chennai Chapter vice-president S Sridharan said CREDAI had suggested that the height for the building stilt plus four floors be prescribed as 17 metres. “This should be proportionately increased as and when floors are added,” he said.K P Subramaniam, former professor of Urban Engineering in Anna University, has opposed the notification of the TNCDPR. He said human settlements ranging from a small village to a sprawling metropolis are like human beings. Each one is unique in its character – physiography, land cover, land value, landscape, skyscape, population & housing density, form, function, road & traffic characteristics, ecological and environmental characteristics such as hilly or coastal terrain. Therefore, ‘A one-size-fits-all’ approach to planning, development and enforcement would cause more damage than benefit to a desirable pattern of development. 

“Having a common rule is like a common master plan for the entire State, which is an impossible planning proposition and would be against the interest of common man,” he said.V Subramanian, president, All India Engineers and Valuers Association, questioned the approval powers given to panchayat president and said it was against the constitution. While in all other categories, a technically qualified person is nominated to give approval, in villages the power is given to an elected representative whose tenure is not fixed and as such responsibility could not be fixed on him.

Subramanian also questioned the registration of professionals and in particular, town planners and engineers as there is no statutory regulatory body to monitor them. “In the absence of a regulatory body for the engineers and town planners, this rule cannot regulate and control the professionals legally,” he said.

TNCDR CMD Real Estate

