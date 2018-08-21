Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil litterateur lodges police complaint against BJP leader H Raja for derogatory remarks

Published: 21st August 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

H Raja's controversial comment on Facebook has been met with widespread protests across the state. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A DMK member and Tamil litterateur has lodged a police complaint against BJP national secretary H Raja, claiming he has been receiving threats after the latter's alleged libellous posts in social media against him.

Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Raja had made derogatory remarks against him in the social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.

The poet said he used a common name for a woman in the poem to describe the calamities.

However, Raja defamed him by alleging in the social media that it was against a Hindu goddess, Puthiran claimed.

A DMK member who is often seen in television debates, he alleged that Raja was instigating violence against him and he has been receiving threats.

"Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan received my complaint and assured that steps would be taken. I have submitted screen shots of intimidating posts and phone numbers of those who threatened me over phone," Puthiran said in a Facebook post.

Police declined to comment on the matter.

