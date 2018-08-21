Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Bakrid goats sold for four crores at Madapattu weekly market

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Ahead of Bakrid goats worth four crores were sold in the Ulundurpe weekly livestock market. The festival falls on Wednesday. As a part of ritual called Qurbani, the meat is divided in three parts, where a part is donated for the poor while another is gifted to relatives. The last part is for the family.

In Arabaian countries, camel meat is be used for Qurbani, whereas here in Tamil Nadu people mostly use mutton, which is easily available in market.

Livestock weekly market in Gingee, Ulundurpet and Madapattu in Villupuram district is famous for the sale of goats during Bakrid and Ramadan festival. Every year, goat sales reach new peak here but this year due to death of leaders like Karunanidhi and Vajpayee, markets in Gingee and Ulundurpet, could not cross previous year's sale and in totall only nine crores worth goats were sold.

During the festive season more butchers and Muslim people from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chennai, Vellore, Salem, Tiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry,throng the market and sale starts earlier than usual.

Velladu, Semariaadu, and Kurumbadu breeds are priced high ranging from ten thousand to twenty thousand. Even though the rates have gone up due to festive seaosn, people still buy the goat.