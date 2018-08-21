Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Bakrid goats sold for four crores at Madapattu weekly market

In Arabaian countries, camel meat is be used for Qurbani, whereas here in Tamil Nadu people mostly use mutton, which is easily available in market.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

cattle, animal, goat, livestock

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Ahead of Bakrid goats worth four crores were sold in the Ulundurpe weekly livestock market. The festival falls on Wednesday. As a part of ritual called Qurbani, the meat is divided in three parts, where a part is donated for the poor while another is gifted to relatives. The last part is for the family.

In Arabaian countries, camel meat is be used for Qurbani, whereas here in Tamil Nadu people mostly use mutton, which is easily available in market.

Livestock weekly market in Gingee, Ulundurpet and Madapattu in Villupuram district is famous for the sale of goats during Bakrid and Ramadan festival. Every year, goat sales reach new peak here but this year due to death of leaders like Karunanidhi and Vajpayee, markets in Gingee and Ulundurpet, could not cross previous year's sale and in totall only nine crores worth goats were sold. 

During the festive season more butchers and Muslim people from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chennai, Vellore, Salem, Tiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry,throng the market and sale starts earlier than usual.

Velladu, Semariaadu, and Kurumbadu breeds are priced high ranging from ten thousand to twenty thousand. Even though the rates have gone up due to festive seaosn, people still buy the goat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ulundurpe goats Bakrid Qurbani Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony