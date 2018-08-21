Tamil Nadu: All efforts to see tail-end areas in delta get Cauvery water 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government tonight said all efforts are being taken to ensure that tail-end areas in the Delta region soon receive excess Cauvery water released from the Mettur dam soon.

The statement came following complaints from a section of farmers from regions like Pattukottai, claiming that they had not received water.

A Coimbatore report said the inflow into Mettur dam has registered a decrease from two lakh cusecs, to 1.

6 lakh cusecs. As of 4 PM today, the inflow was 1.6 lakh cusecs and the outflow 1.608 lakh cusecs, compared to 2.05 lakh cusecs yesterday, they said.

The water level was 119.29 feet against the full level of 120 feet, the sources said parts of Tamil Nadu are reeling under floods.

The Cauvery is in spate, inundating low lying areas along the banks A flood alert is in place for 13 districts, including the Cauvery delta regions, besides Madurai and Theni as the Periyar and Vaigai dams too are receiving copious inflows.

Heavy discharges were being made from dams, including Mettur, in view of copious inflows from Karnataka, leading to inundation of several villages and submergence of standing crops along the banks of Cauvery and its tributary Bhavani.

Nearly 14,000 people have been moved to relief camps in different districts so far in the state.