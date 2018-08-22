Home States Tamil Nadu

12-year-old awaiting surgery donates treatment money to Kerala flood victims

In a moving gesture, a 12-year-old girl donated money meant for her medical treatment towards the Kerala flood relief fund.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: In a moving gesture, a 12-year-old girl donated money meant for her medical treatment towards the Kerala flood relief fund. Akshaya is the daughter of Subramani and Jothimani, living at Kumarapalayam in Velliyanai. She is studying in class 7 at the Velliyanai government high school. Her father Subramani passed away 4 years ago and her mother is a cook in a school. Akshaya was diagnosed with a cardiac issue at birth. Akshaya’s mother has been receiving help from friends and social networking platforms and saving for her treatment.

After a lot of struggle, she saved around `18,000 towards Akshaya’s surgery scheduled in November. While she had already spent half of it for treatment, Akshaya decided to donate `5,000 from the remaining to flood affected in Kerala. Once her noble act became known, people have been heaping praise on the teen. “A human being understands another’s problem only when they face one. The reason for my survival is because of the contributions that came from many. Seeing so many kids suffer, I was touched. I hope this small contribution might be of use,” Akshaya said.

