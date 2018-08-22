Association seeks to  implead itself in idol theft cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Temple Executive Officers’ Federation on Tuesday moved the HC to implead itself as a party-respondent in the idol theft cases pending. The federation said the HR&CE administration was in control of lakhs of idols and all of them were scrupulously maintained and protected in strong rooms. The theft of the idols alleged was not of recent origin. It is true that the Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel is an honest officer, but he is doing witch-hunting. Officials of HR&CE are equally honest and they should not be tortured. As regards CBI probe, the federation said it was well within the discretion of the government to entrust the matter to any agency.