CPM sends Rs 20 lakh, Congress collect Rs 15 lakh

CHENNAI: The CPM’s state committee has sent `20 lakh assistance, in the first phase, to flood-hit Kerala. The party unit had requested the cadres and the general public to donate generously to the neighbouring State. Following which, party cadres collected donations and essential things from the public. They were making efforts to send the collected goods to the affected areas.

In a press release, K Balakrishnan, state secretary of CPM, said the State committee had sent `20 lakh donation to Kerala in the first phase. Meanwhile, around `15 lakh worth relief materials were sent to Kerala by a team of Congress cadres here on Tuesday. The party workers, led by A Chellakumar, a former MLA, collected relief materials for Kerala from the general public in Annanagar and its surroundings and they included food, medicines, water bottles and clothes.