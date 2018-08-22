DMK MPs, MLAs too pitch in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that his party’s Rajya Sabha Members and MLAs will donate a month’s salary to the flood relief fund for Kerala.

In a statement, he said at a time when the livelihood and future of people of Kerala have been worst affected, MPs and MLAs of DMK will donate their one month salary extending a helping hand in restoration works. He said his party had already given an assistance of `one crore to the neighbouring State. Moreover, DMK’s office-bearers from TN and Kerala are coordinating in collection and distribution of relief materials to the affected areas, he said.