Finally, tender floated for Kilambakkam bus terminus

Seven years after the announcement was made for constructing a bus terminus for south-bound buses to decongest Koyambedu, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority floated a tender.

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:06 AM

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and Chairman of CMDA, O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven years after the announcement was made for constructing a bus terminus for south-bound buses to decongest Koyambedu, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) floated a tender for constructing the Kilambakkam bus terminus which will come up in the 88.52-acre land at an estimated cost of `417 crores. 

A top CMDA official said tender had been floated for constructing the bus terminus, which had been bogged down in land acquisition issues. Interestingly, this comes in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the CMDA, O Panneerselvam reviewing the blueprint of the proposed bus terminus at the site earlier this year and urging the officials to ensure the quality is maintained and the project taken up in a fast track mode.

Currently, the detailed estimates of the bus terminus, which will have 250 bus bays, is stated to be 417 crores. Once the bidding is completed, the work will be started. Interestingly, of the 250 bus bays, government buses will have 165 bays and private buses 85 bus bays. Besides, it will have parking facility for 300 spare buses. It will also have car parking facilities (275 cars) and two-wheeler parking facilities (3,582 vehicles).

A separate bus stand for operating city buses to Koyambedu and other parts of the city is also being proposed in five acres of land. The bus terminus will have escalators as well as a separate facility for lactating mothers. It will also have dormitories for bus crew, waiting for the hall for bus passengers and will have drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The conceptual master plan proposal, which was submitted before the steering committee earlier, has estimated the total capital expenditure and operational expenditure of 985 crores. Of this, the cost of the project works out to `325 crores while operational expenditure works out to 660 crores. This includes the cost of building of the main terminal which is estimated to cost `175 crores.

The project is suggested to be taken up in two phases. Under the first phase, a commercial centre will be developed along with the bus terminus and once the work is completed, the second phase of the commercial centre will be taken up along with an additional commercial centre. The total revenue to be generated through the bus terminus is estimated at `1,020 crores.This comes as the technical committee of the CMDA, which has approved the plan for the bus terminus earlier, has suggested the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model for the new terminus. 

