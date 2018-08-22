Home States Tamil Nadu

Online platform Launched to help Kerela flood victims

To connect with people who are willing to throw open their houses to accommodate those displaced by Kerala floods, an online platform has been launched by five Chennai entrepreneurs. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To connect with people who are willing to throw open their houses to accommodate those displaced by Kerala floods, an online platform has been launched by five Chennai entrepreneurs. The website ‘EachOneHostOne.com’, which was launched yesterday, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them. A person who offers space will simply add his/her location and contact number to the website to help a victim reach him. “The idea was implemented within a week after seeing the plight of the victims. 

The platform would continue to exist and can be used in the future in other locations too,” said Makesh Gopalakrishnan, founder of the platform. The initiative also reduces the burden of the government to find rescue camps to accommodate the displaced, he said. 

