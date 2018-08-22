Home States Tamil Nadu

Optional Bakrid holiday for ICF staff

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has converted the holiday for Bakrid, which falls on Wednesday, as an optional (compensatory) holiday as against compulsory holiday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has converted the holiday for Bakrid, which falls on Wednesday, as an optional (compensatory) holiday as against compulsory holiday. The decision was taken in order to adjust the unscheduled holiday declared on August 8, in view of the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi. Though the State government declared a public holiday on August 8, the railway administration across the country and Tamil Nadu functioned as usual.

“We declared August 8 as a mark of respect to the late leader. That was against our scheduled holidays. So, we have converted Bakrid holiday as optional, which means only people of that particular faith can avail of it while others have to work,” said an ICF official. According to railway board order, each employee can avail optional holidays for three days in any of the 12 festival days a year.

The official said the number of working days of coach production unit was fixed by railway board in advance based on the yearly targeted outturn. “The working days for ICF cannot be reduced under any circumstances as it would impact the schedule of coach maintenance across other zones,” the official added.

ICF Bakrid

