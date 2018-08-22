Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sends Rs 17.51-cr relief materials to flood-hit Kerala

According to State Relief Commissioner relief materials worth 17.51 crore have been ferried through 241 trucks from Kanniyakumari, Theni, the Nilgiris and other bordering districts.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers collecting and sorting relief materials for flood victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Showing solidarity with the flood-ravaged Kerala, Tamil Nadu has sent a consignment of relief materials, including milk, through 241 trucks to the neighbouring State, besides launching an emergency control room for health care in Thiruvananthapuram. According to State Relief Commissioner K Satyagopal, “relief materials worth `17.51 crore have been ferried through 241 trucks from Kanniyakumari, Theni, the Nilgiris and other bordering districts.”

He said all District Collectors, Sub-Collectors and RDOs have been asked to facilitate the collection of relief materials from willing donors and a website - anbudantamilgam - has been launched for the purpose of coordinating collection and distribution of relief materials.Besides, announcing a cash assistance of `10 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said 500 tons of rice, 300 tons of milk powder, 15,000 litres of UHT milk, 10,000 dhotis and lungis and 10,000 bedsheets will be sent to Kerala.
Tamil Nadu has so far sent 306 tons of rice, 270 tons of milk powder and 15,000 litres of UHT milk.

Medical and health support

Satyagopal, who is also the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA), told reporters here on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu government has been providing medical and healthcare support to the neighbouring State which has been battling the dire situation. “The Tamil Nadu Health department has set up a control room at Thiruvananthapuram for providing emergency healthcare to the affected people,” he said.

Two health officers - one entomologist and a block health officer - have been stationed at the control room and the deputy directors of the department from eight districts and block health officers have also been drafted for emergency duty in Kerala, he stated. Arez Ahmed (Mission Director, State Rural Health Mission), who has been nominated to coordinate dispatch of relief materials, said that Tamil Nadu Health department had sent 200 cylinders of oxygen and two tankers of liquid oxygen, besides loads of emergency medicine given the dire need.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games