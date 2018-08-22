Tamil Nadu sends Rs 17.51-cr relief materials to flood-hit Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Showing solidarity with the flood-ravaged Kerala, Tamil Nadu has sent a consignment of relief materials, including milk, through 241 trucks to the neighbouring State, besides launching an emergency control room for health care in Thiruvananthapuram. According to State Relief Commissioner K Satyagopal, “relief materials worth `17.51 crore have been ferried through 241 trucks from Kanniyakumari, Theni, the Nilgiris and other bordering districts.”

He said all District Collectors, Sub-Collectors and RDOs have been asked to facilitate the collection of relief materials from willing donors and a website - anbudantamilgam - has been launched for the purpose of coordinating collection and distribution of relief materials.Besides, announcing a cash assistance of `10 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said 500 tons of rice, 300 tons of milk powder, 15,000 litres of UHT milk, 10,000 dhotis and lungis and 10,000 bedsheets will be sent to Kerala.

Tamil Nadu has so far sent 306 tons of rice, 270 tons of milk powder and 15,000 litres of UHT milk.

Medical and health support

Satyagopal, who is also the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA), told reporters here on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu government has been providing medical and healthcare support to the neighbouring State which has been battling the dire situation. “The Tamil Nadu Health department has set up a control room at Thiruvananthapuram for providing emergency healthcare to the affected people,” he said.

Two health officers - one entomologist and a block health officer - have been stationed at the control room and the deputy directors of the department from eight districts and block health officers have also been drafted for emergency duty in Kerala, he stated. Arez Ahmed (Mission Director, State Rural Health Mission), who has been nominated to coordinate dispatch of relief materials, said that Tamil Nadu Health department had sent 200 cylinders of oxygen and two tankers of liquid oxygen, besides loads of emergency medicine given the dire need.