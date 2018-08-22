Tamil Nadu to take flood prevention measures ahead of monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following widespread monsoon destruction in Kerala, State Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani, chaired a State-level flood prevention review meeting at the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday to kick off preparations for the approaching Northeast monsoon. The minister ordered immediate desilting of canals and storm water drains across the State to ensure proper flow of water during rains.

After the meeting, he told presspersons 20 crores would be allocated for desilting of 1,300 kilometres of stormwater drains in the city. Totally, 12,589 km of 14,013 stormwater drains which dot the other municipal corporations have already been desilted. These works will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Local body officials have been asked to keep pumps and generators on standby in subways and low-lying areas, to ensure water is not allowed to stagnate. The minister also said arrangements have been made with industries to provide bigger pump sets if the situation requires.

Special teams

The minister announced special teams at the ward level for Chennai who will undertake daily surveys of their designated wards and submit reports. Each team will consist of the corporation assistant engineer, sanitary officer, TNEB assistant engineer, Chennai Metrowater assistant engineer, PWD assistant engineer and assistant revenue officer. This team will coordinate with rescue missions in their respective areas in case of flooding.