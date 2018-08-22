Three years on, no probe into death of Madurai sailor

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after the death of 19-year-old Vignesh, a resident of Madurai, in Malaysian ship Cara USIA after inhaling poisonous gas, the parents are still running from pillar to post to get the insurance money due to them. The Union Shipping Ministry has failed to conduct an inquiry into the death of Vignesh and look into the antecedents of the agent as well as the contract of the agreement which, Vignesh’s father A Ramakrishnan claims, is with Thoothkudi-based Jams Marine College which arranged the onboard training in the ship.

According to documents available with Express, the Seamen’s Welfare Office under the Ministry of Shipping seems to have sent merely letters, asking the college to be present for an inquiry, which seems to have been rebuffed by the institute. “The first inquiry was conducted on October 17, 2016. I alone was present, the college officials did not appear,” said Ramakrishnan. “They sought documents which I provided but I require the contract of the agreement which is with the college,” says Ramakrishnan. “They want to know who is the owner of the ship. How do I know,” he told Express, which three years ago highlighted the plight of sailors.

Geetha Devarajan, who had been fighting the case to get compensation for the family, said that the Shipping Ministry which feigned to have conducted an enquiry failed to do so after the college officials failed to attend it. “You have failed to appear for the enquiry and the letter dated October 13, 2016, is not acceptable to this office,” the Seamen’s Welfare officer Devotta Beno had stated.

Geetha said that after the Madras HC set a three-month deadline for completing the enquiry, Beno sent a letter to Ramakrishnan and Jams Marine College to be present before him. However, in the letter he had asked the semi-literate Ramakrishnan, who recently underwent a heart operation, to be present with documents and without an advocate. When Express contacted Beno, he refused to provide details over the delay in the probe.

When the incident happened, Ramakrishnan in his representation stated that the institute was not recognised by the Director General of Shipping. It got its recognition after the incident.

Shipping sources blame the Director General Shipping for failing to take action against violation of rules by such institutes and agents who don’t have Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers’ (RPSL) licence. “They are the nodal agency for safeguarding the lives of seafarers. This incident is illegal trafficking and the Seamen’s Welfare Officer has failed in his duty of conducting the due probe. We don’t know how many cases would have been closed without conducting any probe. A CBI probe is required to look into the issue,” the source added.