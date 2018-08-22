TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit donates one-month salary for flood relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated his one-month salary for flood relief in Kerala. “The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit has donated one-month salary towards distress relief for the people of Kerala in the wake of unprecedented floods that the stretches experienced,” said a release from the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. It added that the Governor has been greatly anguished by the hardship faced by the Kerala people and expressed his solidarity with them through this gesture.