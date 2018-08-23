DMK chief elections: Cadre rally behind MK Stalin at Tiruchy meet

Home States Tamil Nadu

IN the DMK executive committee meeting held here on Wednesday, Tiruchy North and South partymen passed a resolution to make M K Stalin party president. 

Published: 23rd August 2018

M K Alagiri (L) and M K Stalin (R), the two sons of the DMK doyen M Karunanidhi. (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY, MADURAI: In the DMK executive committee meeting held here on Wednesday, Tiruchy North and South partymen passed a resolution to make M K Stalin party president. The meeting was chaired by Perur Dharmalingam and Ambiga. Tiruchy South district secretary and former minister K N Nehru addressed the members. He said, “DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had always pointed at Stalin to take up the mantle of leadership. This is what we pitch for.”

Currently DMK working president, Stalin is likely to file his nomination for the president’s post on August 26 and could be selected as the party chief on August 28. “There is no denying Stalin becoming president of the party as we from Tiruchy district will work tirelessly to make him attain the high position,” Nehru said.

Next course of action on Sept 5, says  Alagiri

Playing his cards close to the chest, M K Alagiri on Wednesday said that he would decide on his  next course of action on September 5. His ‘course of action’ was an oblique reference to designs on staking claim over the legacy of his father.
Addressing reporters at the city airport, the Madurai strongman or ‘Anjanenjan (brave heart), as he is fondly called by his supporters, said that he would take out a peace rally in Chennai on September 5, adding  he will take on board his supporters and take a call.
Alagiri landed at his turf on Wednesday evening after a 25-day stay in Chennai. Speaking to media persons, he said that he will reveal his anguish at the appropriate time, once his father grants him the permission to express it.
Alagiri, a former Union minister, was expelled by Karunanidhi in 2014. Meanwhile, after the DMK patriarch’s death, speculations were rife that he would make efforts to storm back. The September 5 rally is seen as a show of strength by Alagiri, who has been critical of his brother, Stalin.

