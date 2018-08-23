Lift 10 per cent local tax: amusement park operators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amusement park operators have requested the State to lift the local body tax of 10 per cent being collected along with the GST on amusement parks.

A joint statement by owners of three major amusement parks said, “Tamil Nadu is the only State that imposed a local body tax of 10 per cent along with the GST. By this, one country one tax policy was defeated. Several representations have been made by the park owners in Tamil Nadu to the government in vain. The amusement park industry once again appeals to the government for considering the request”.

The operators also noted that at least four parks in Tamil Nadu have been closed down during the past 10 years, and two are on the verge of closure. “Unlike other entertainment industry avenues, amusement parks are highly labour-intensive, maintenance-oriented and need constant upgradation every year with imported rides. As every day rupee is falling against the dollar, it is a burden for the operators. The amusement parks are considered as social infrastructure. It is important that the government should help save the industry,” the statement said.

The operators also said that Wonderla, who have planned to establish a huge facility on the city’s outskirts were in a dilemma as this tax was bound to affect the viability of their project.