Madras High Court raps estranged couple, school over fake documents

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has castigated a well-educated estranged couple, originally based in Palakkad in Kerala, for spoiling the career of their children and also a Chennai-based school for issuing a bogus transfer certificate (TC) to the wife for admitting her daughter in a school in Bangalore.

“This court warns Lakshmi, wife of petitioner Dr S Diraviam Dinesh, not to indulge in any such fraud activities, which will ultimately affect the future of her children. This observation does not mean that she is absolved of the charges in a criminal case pending against her on the same charge, as applying the principles of the preponderance of probability, the mother of the child is guilty of obtaining a fake certificate,” Justice S Vaidyanathan has said. The judge was disposing of two writ petitions from Dinesh, all centred on the fake TC, recently.

The judge also recorded his displeasure at the act of the petitioner, as he is ruining the life of his children, by not allowing them to pursue their education peacefully. “It is high time the petitioner realises that it is not only the spouse who is affected in a matrimonial dispute but the children too. If a separated parent, who takes care of the child, is mentally tormented by his/her spouse, he/she will not be able to guide the child properly and thereby, the child will become a spoilt one. The family should be built up with love and affection and it is disheartening to note that the family in the case on hand is built up with endless litigations, which is eventually destroying the peace and prosperity of the children.

Referring to the Holy Queen Matriculation School at Nagelkeni, which had issued the fake TC, the judge said that it had to be closed down. However, taking into account the welfare of the children of that school, such a direction is not issued. He, however, directed the school management to place the official concerned under suspension and proceed with disciplinary action against him/her, who had issued the fake TC, the judge added.