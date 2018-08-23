Portion of Upper Anaicut regulator washed away

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A portion of the regulator, including eight shutters and piers, of Upper Anaicut (Mukkombu) across the Kollidam was washed away by strong currents on Wednesday evening (see photo). Upper Anaicut is where water discharged from Mettur dam splits into the Kollidam and Cauvery. The collapse of a portion of the regulator means that the discharge of water from Mayanur barrage into Kollidam cannot be controlled.

However, officials said there was no immediate danger to people living downstream as the quantum of water was relatively lower on Wednesday than it had been in the past two days. R Senthil Kumar, PWD Chief Engineer, Tiruchy division said the flow was 8,000 cusecs as of the 40,000 cusecs received at Upper Anaicut, 32,000 cusecs had been discharged into the Cauvery. Upper Anaicut was built in 1836 with 45 shutters. The damage will make it difficult to regulate water towards the delta region but sources said it would not cause disruption to agriculture.

‘Rampant sand mining led to collapse’

Tiruchy Collector K Rajamani instructed PWD officials to check the stability of the structure. “Eight shutters are damaged and safety of the remaining will be inspected. No one has been reported injured, police will take measures to prevent public from entering the bridge. People living along the Kollidam banks in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam need not panic,” he said. Meanwhile, farmer leader Ayilai Sivasooriyan alleged that indiscriminate sand mining had led to the collapse and demanded an inquiry. Rajamani refuted these charges. As news spread, locals thronged the spot and police blocked entry to Mukkombu. “I could see the water flowing without control,” said G Jagadesan of Melur who managed to sneak in before restrictions. The bridge above the regulator was a crucial road link to Mukkombu village. Residents of many villages will now be forced to take a detour into Tiruchy in order to reach the other side.

(With inputs from Jose K Joseph)