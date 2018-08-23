Railways begin land survey for Ariyalur-Namakkal line

Home States Tamil Nadu

The construction wing of the SR has begun land survey for laying a new broad gauge line for 108-km connecting Ariyalur with Namakkal, via Perambalur, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet.

CHENNAI: The construction wing of the SR has begun a land survey for laying a new broad gauge line for 108-km connecting Ariyalur with Namakkal, via Perambalur, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet.
The proposed line is expected to provide connectivity for Perambalur district. In its recent order, the railway board has communicated to SR that Rs 16.5 lakh has been sanctioned to conduct the survey.

“We will be assessing the tentative route of the line along with the quantum of land required for the project. In addition, freight and passenger traffic potential, classification of land and rate of return for the project would also be studied,” said an official from the construction wing. Presently, with no direct train connectivity, the people of Perambalur district travel up to Tiruchy or Ariyalur to take trains.

The proposed new line will connect Perambalar and Namakkal districts with Chennai - Madurai chord line thereby creating an alternative route linking Namakkal with Chennai.“Presently, Chennai - Namakkal section gets connected via Katpadi, Jolarpet and Salem station. The proposed new line would provide connectivity between Chennai Egmore and Namakkal via Villupuram and Ariyalur. In addition, if the proposed route is extended up to Erode it will provide second rail route to Western Tamil Nadu,” said railway sources.

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai chord line and Chennai Central - Salem line are linked through various routes, including Arakkonam - Kancheepuram - Chengalpattu section, Katpadi - Vellore - Tiruvannamalai - Villupuram, Erode - Karur - Dindigul, Vriddhachalam -Attur - Salem, Tiruchy - Karur - Namakkal - Salem and Dindigul - Karur - Namakkal - Salem.

