Student accuses professors at Tamil Nadu Agriculture College of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three faculty members, including a deputy girls’ hostel warden, have been accused of sexual harassment by a second-year student of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture College and Research Institute at Vazhavachanur, Thandrampet in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday.

A letter written by the student and addressed to the Dean of the college, a copy of which is with Express, she accused associate professor Thangapandian of harassing her for seven months. According to her letter, Thangapandian had harassed her and pressured her to comply with his sexual fantasies. The student said that she had complained about Thangapandian’s behaviour to Punitha, deputy warden of the girls’ hostel, where she was residing. However, Punitha allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone about it and persuaded the girl to give in to Thangapandian’s pressure. The student said she was then constantly harassed by the associate professor and deputy warden. Finally, the girl told her parents about it. On Monday her parents visited the college to speak to the Dean.

Meanwhile, the police offered to look into the matter if a complaint was filed. News of this was reported in local media, based on which Principal Judge of the Tiruvannamalai district court, G Mahizhendi, took cognizance of the issue and asked for a complaint to be filed. The girl gave a 40-page complaint letter — in which she also accused assistant professor Mythili of pooh-poohing her complaint — to the judge at the district court in Tiruvannamalai. He issued an order transferring her to another college.

He noted that it was worrying that such incidents were happening at school and college levels. The district judge said action would be taken against the accused. The judge and an additional district judge initiated inquiries into the matter on Wednesday and questioned students, faculty and the Dean. “We have directed the SP of Tiruvannamalai to file a case and begin a probe. And, we have directed the institute to take steps to give a transfer to the student,” said Mahizhendi, who is also chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat.

“When we went to meet the Dean with the girl’s parents demanding action, college officials told us not to make the incident public,” said a member of SFI.

When Express contacted R Rajendran, Dean, he said, “The allegation against the faculty is completely fabricated and the audio released by the student was also fabricated. The girl has been giving lots of troubles for the last one and half years in the hostel. On July 19, the women’s complaint committee ordered her to vacate as she broke the mobile phone of a mate. The letter written by her was not submitted to me nor did she tell us about her accusations against the professors. She has tainted the college’s reputation and also spoiled her life by making of false allegations,” he claimed, adding the college would take action against whoever was found guilty.