Tamil Nadu Pondy Plastic Association urges Tamil Nadu to postpone plastic ban

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:13 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pondy Plastic Association has requested the State to postpone the single use plastic ban in TN for some more time till all concerns of stakeholders are addressed.

In a press release, the association said “The government has enacted a law to ban recyclable plastic goods and allow non-recyclable plastic. As per the gazetted order, carry bags are used to carry certain articles which are measured and sold according to the needs of customers. But, plastic bags which are used for carrying products prior to use and marketed by multinational corporations are not carrying bags, and there is no ban for such bags”.

“Those items which are used for packaging small quantities generally handled by poor people in their daily life can be recycled. But, the plastic items which are employed by multinational corporations for packing their products cannot be recycled. Right now, the local administration is collecting all such garbage and sending them to dump yards,” the release added.

plastic ban

