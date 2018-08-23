TN Health department signs Statement of Intent with Health ministry of Victorian Government in Australia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Health and Family Welfare Department signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with the Health ministry of Victorian Government, Australia, at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Statement of Intent signed by the Health minister C Vijaya Baskar and Minister for health and ambulance services of Victorian Government Jill Hennessy, is aimed at improving efficient trauma system governance, the creation of trauma registry and improving trauma care quality and research in Tamil Nadu.

The Health Minister, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and other delegates are on an Exposure Visit to Australia for effective implementation of Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative (TAEI) across Tamil Nadu. The visit is also for studying the Victorian government’s approach to ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) programme.

The minister along with the team also visited the Alfred Hospital and Caulfield rehabilitation centre to learn about the Victorian government’s approach to trauma care, and other efforts to improve clinical outcomes.

“The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative programme is already being implemented at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and in six months of the implementation, mortality due to trauma has been reduced to 5.6 per cent from 8.3 per cent,” Vijaya Baskar said in a press statement.