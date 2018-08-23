Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Health department signs Statement of Intent with Health ministry of Victorian Government in Australia

The Tamil Nadu State Health and Family Welfare Department signed a Statement of Intent (SOI)  with the Health ministry of Victorian Government, Australia, at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Health minister C Vijaya Baskar and minister for health and ambulance services of Victorian Government Jill Hennessy exchanging SOI in Melbourne on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Health and Family Welfare Department signed a Statement of Intent (SOI)  with the Health ministry of Victorian Government, Australia, at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Statement of Intent signed by the Health minister C Vijaya Baskar and Minister for health and ambulance services of Victorian Government Jill Hennessy, is aimed at improving efficient trauma system governance, the creation of trauma registry and improving trauma care quality and research in Tamil Nadu.
The Health Minister, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and other delegates are on an Exposure Visit to Australia for effective implementation of Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative (TAEI) across Tamil Nadu. The visit is also for studying the Victorian government’s approach to ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) programme.

The minister along with the team also visited the Alfred Hospital and Caulfield rehabilitation centre to learn about the Victorian government’s approach to trauma care, and other efforts to improve clinical outcomes.

“The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative programme is already being implemented at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and in six months of the implementation, mortality due to trauma has been reduced to 5.6 per cent from 8.3 per cent,” Vijaya Baskar said in a press statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TN Health department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games