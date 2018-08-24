AIADMK, executive committee condoles death of Vajpayee, M Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK executive committee meeting held here on Thursday adopted condolence resolutions for former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. Among the resolutions, passed at the meeting, which mourned Vajpayee, Karunanidhi and Somnath Chatterjee, were the ones which condoled the death of the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal and actress Sri Devi.

The executive meeting, in a resolution, thanked the AIADMK government for achieving several things for the welfare of the state including a victory over the Cauvery river issue. The meeting also urged the Union government to honour former CM J Jayalalithaa with the Bharat Ratna award. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, ministers and executive committee members took part.