DMK wants DVAC to register a case against Chief Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR on its complaint, dated June 13 last, against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In his criminal original petition, Rajya Sabha member and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi alleged that misusing his official position as a minister during former CM J Jayalalithaa’s regime and now as the CM, Palaniswami had awarded contracts for five road projects to his friends, benamis and close relatives and thereby caused losses to the exchequer to the tune of thousand crores.

Petitioner filed a complaint with the DVAC on June 13 last, but the agency, for reasons not known, had not taken any action, he alleged. According to him, the State Highways department is laying a four-lane road in Oddanchatram-Dharapuram-Avinashipalayam, in design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer (DBFOMT) mode. The total stretch of the project is 70.20 km and the original estimate was Rs 713 crore. But, subsequently the cost was increased to Rs 1,515 crore (including cash grant of Rs 315 crore).

The annuity payment for the contractor is fixed at Rs 75cr for every six months for eight years. This stands apart from the cash grant of Rs 315cr. The actual cost of laying one km of road, as per market norms, is around Rs 2.2cr, including contractor’s profit and at this rate, the cost of the project would not exceed Rs 200 cr, including cost increase/inflation. But, a huge Rs 1,515 cr has been sanctioned.