Foundation stone laid for MGR centenary arch

CHENNAI: Commemorating the birth centenary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for a decorative arch at Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beach on Thursday.

The arch will come up at the cost of `2.52 crore with 52 feet height and 66 feet width near the beach where the MGR’s memorial is also located. Last year, the CM made the announcement in the Assembly about the arch proposal.

A charismatic leader, MGR was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, made a name in state politics after he broke away from the DMK following differences with its chief M Karunanidhi and founded the AIADMK in 1972. After storming to power in 1977, he ruled the state till his death in 1987.

Anti-plastic drive

The Chief Minister also said that Tamil Nadu was going into an anti-plastic mode, with his Cabinet switching over to paper folders to carry government files. He said a decision had been taken to use paper folders to carry government files.

The state government has also lined up a host of popular actors Surya, Jyothika, Vivek and Karthi as ‘brand ambassadors’ for highlighting the ill-effects of plastic.

Launching a portal to spread awareness against the use of plastic and pollution caused by it, Palaniswami sought the cooperation of traders and people to ensure a plastic-free Tamil Nadu.

Coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5, the CM announced in the Assembly a ban on plastic, which would come into effect from January 1, 2019.

Palaniswami had said use of some plastic items, including non-biodegradable bags, would be banned from January next in the interest of the environment and to ‘gift a plastic-free’ state to the future generations.