Free cycles distributed

To benefit students of classes 11 and 12, the state government on Thursday distributed nine bi-cycles free of cost to them, symbolising the launch of its `438-crore project, which was conceived by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To benefit students of classes 11 and 12, the state government on Thursday distributed  nine bi-cycles free of cost to them, symbolising the launch of its `438-crore project, which was conceived by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.  Under this project, over 11,79,00 free cycles will be distributed to students in 11 and 12 Standards in 2018-19.

This will also include students undergoing industrial training at state government’s institutions and belonging to Adi Dravidar families. According to a statement from the government, 5,06,132 male students, 6,49,758 female students will benefit.

