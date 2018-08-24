Free cycles distributed
Published: 24th August 2018 02:33 AM | Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:33 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: To benefit students of classes 11 and 12, the state government on Thursday distributed nine bi-cycles free of cost to them, symbolising the launch of its `438-crore project, which was conceived by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. Under this project, over 11,79,00 free cycles will be distributed to students in 11 and 12 Standards in 2018-19.
This will also include students undergoing industrial training at state government’s institutions and belonging to Adi Dravidar families. According to a statement from the government, 5,06,132 male students, 6,49,758 female students will benefit.