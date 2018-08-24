Home States Tamil Nadu

In major reshuffle, 24 top bureaucrats transferred by Tamil Nadu government

The transfers of 24 bureaucrats in Tamil Nadu come two days after a shake up in the  police department; TNSCB and TNPCB get new heads.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Transfer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a major reshuffle, 24 transfers of bureaucrats have been notified and some of these have been effected in departments of school education, Information technology, energy, handlooms, handicrafts and textiles. Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Dongre, who was the Commissioner of Economics and Statistics is now MD of Chennai Metro Water.

Similarly, Principal Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, who was secretary to the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi department, is now Director-General of Training in the Principal Institute of Management while Kumar Jayant, who was in the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department, replaces him. Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal was shifted to Labour and Employment department replacing Mangat Ram Sharma.

Slum Clearance Board MD Shambu Kallolikar has been transferred as Environment Secretary and Chairman of the TNPCB in place of Mohammed Nasimmudin, who is transferred as the Energy Secretary. M S Shanmugham, Special Secretary to the Industries department, is now the MD of Slum Clearance Board. Information technology department secretary B Chandramohan has been transferred as Chairman of the TN Handicrafts Corporation, replacing Santhosh Babu, now IT Secretary.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan gets additional charge of Chairman and MD of the TN Urban Finance and Urban Development and Infrastructure Development Company, replacing Chandrakant Kamble who is now Chairman of Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corpn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAS bureaucrats in Tamil Nadu Ashok Dongre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat