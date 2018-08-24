Home States Tamil Nadu

In major reshuffle, top bureaucrats transferred by Tamil Nadu government

Transfers come two days after shake up in police dept, TNSCB and TNPCB get new heads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a major reshuffle, 24 transfers of bureaucrats have been notified and some of these have been effected in departments of school education, Information technology, energy, handlooms, handicrafts and textiles. Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Dongre, who was the Commissioner of Economics and Statistics is now MD of Chennai Metro Water.

Similarly, Principal Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, who was secretary to the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi department, is now Director-General of Training in the Principal Institute of Management while Kumar Jayant, who was in the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department, replaces him. Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal was shifted to Labour and Employment department replacing Mangat Ram Sharma.

Slum Clearance Board MD Shambu Kallolikar has been transferred as Environment Secretary and Chairman of the TNPCB in place of Mohammed Nasimmudin, who is transferred as the Energy Secretary. M S Shanmugham, Special Secretary to the Industries department, is now the MD of Slum Clearance Board. Information technology department secretary B Chandramohan has been transferred as Chairman of the TN Handicrafts Corporation, replacing Santhosh Babu, now IT Secretary.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan gets additional charge of Chairman and MD of the TN Urban Finance and Urban Development and Infrastructure Development Company, replacing Chandrakant Kamble who is now Chairman of Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corpn.

