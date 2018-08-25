Enquiry on complaint against Chief Minister started, Advocate-General tells Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A preliminary enquiry had been ordered on a complaint against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the Madras High Court on Friday.

When a criminal original petition from DMK Rajya Sabha member and party organising secretary RS Bharathi came up before Justice A D Jagdish Chandra on Friday, he submitted that the complaint had been received on June 22 and a preliminary enquiry started immediately and the investigation was on.

Petitioner’s senior counsel NR Elango submitted that as per Supreme Court’s directive, the preliminary probe should have been concluded within a week. In the case of DVAC, it should have been completed in two months. By August 22, the two-month deadline ended, he said.

Wondering why DVAC had not completed inquiry within the stipulated two months and registered a case, the judge directed the agency to file its reply by September 4.

Petitioner alleged that the Chief Minister had misused his position as a minister during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s regime and now as the Chief Minister, and awarded contracts for five road projects to his friends, benamis and close relatives and caused loss to the exchequer to the tune of several thousand crores of rupees. In this connection, he lodged a complaint with DVAC on June 13 last, but the agency had not taken any action on it, he alleged.