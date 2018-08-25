Kerala Floods: IFS officers to donate a day’s salary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as people from all walks of life across the country are chipping in with help for the victims in the flood-ravaged Kerala, the Indian Forest Service Association (Tamil Nadu chapter) has pledged its support for the cause.

The association’s executive committee has resolved to contribute the members’ one-day salary to help the Kerala flood victims. In this connection, a request has been made by Sanjay K Srivastava, president, IFS Association, Tamil Nadu chapter, to all its members.

He told Express that notices were being sent to all its members. “There are about 100 IFS officers in the association. We have asked them to donate one-day salary. People are asked to donate generously. The collected money will be given to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.