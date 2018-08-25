Metro trial run in 45-km stretch begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paving the way for completing the 45-km phase-I stretch, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Friday launched the trial run of its locomotive diesel vehicle between the AG-DMS and Washermanpet stations.

This 9.5-km stretch is the final leg of the phase-I of the CMRL project, which connects areas near Teynampet, Thousand Lights, LIC, Government Estate, Chennai Central, High Court, Mannadi and Washermanpet.

The construction work for the underground stretch, which runs underground at major locations in the city, will be completed by the end of 2018, said a CMRL note. The installation of overhead electrification, signalling, tunnel ventilation, and automatic fare collection gates are under construction in the last leg of phase-I.

