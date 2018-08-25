Home States Tamil Nadu

Mullaiperiyar dam not behind floods, says Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Palaniswami on Friday charged that the Kerala government alleged that water release from the Mullaiperiyar dam had led to floods in that State to prevent Tamil Nadu from the storage level of dam.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspecting the repair works at Kollidam Upper Anaicut in Tiruchy on Friday | MK Ashok KumaR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday charged that the Kerala government alleged that water release from the Mullaiperiyar dam had led to floods in that State to prevent Tamil Nadu from raising the storage level of the dam from 142 feet to 152 feet, as allowed by the Supreme Court.  The recent floods in Kerala were caused by the release of surplus water from 80 dams in that State and not because of the water released from the Mullaiperiyar dam, he said.

The CM pointed out after inspecting the damaged barrages at Mukkombu near Tiruchy that a month ago, the supervisory committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam and asserted the dam was strong and could store up to 142 feet of water.  Appropriate precautionary information was given ahead of releasing water from the Mullaiperiyar dam.  Water was released in smaller quantum — 11,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs — and not released all of a sudden.

Even Deputy CM O Panneerselvam echoed similar views and pointed out that Kerala had put up stumbling blocks to the TN work of strengthening the Baby Dam of the Mullaiperiyar dam, which was necessary to raise the water level to 152 feet. The Deputy CM said that this year, TN officials were constantly in touch with their Kerala counterparts about the storage level of the and information was conveyed to Kerala when storage went up.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that regulators at Upper Anaicut and Ayyan canal would be replaced with new ones. A total of `410 crore would be spent on the projects. He made this announcement after inspecting the damaged portion of the Upper Anaicut.

Addressing media persons, Palaniswami said the regulator across Kollidam – parallel to the Upper Anaicut and situated 100 metres from the existing one – will be constructed at a cost of `325 crore, and the one to replace the regulator at Ayyan Canal would cost `85 crore. The project would be implemented after consultation with the expert committee and completed within 15 months from the date of commencement.

Recalling that the Kollidam regulator withstood maximum inflow of water in 1924, 1977, 2005, 2013, Palaniswami described the collapse of the shutters as an accident and ruled out any negligence in maintaining it.

