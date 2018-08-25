Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to probe sexual harassment

A four-member committee on Saturday will probe the sexual harassment complaint levelled by a 22-year-old student against an associate professor.

The committee — women’s grievance cell — has come from the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), Coimbatore, to investigate the allegation against the professor of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture College and Research Institute at Vazhavachanur.

On Thursday, the institute took departmental action against the professor, R Thangapandian, and placed him under suspension. Later, students and staff members protested against the girl, claiming that the accusation made by her as false. Police sources said that the college students and staff were inquired in the regard. While the girl had been summoned by the police department for inquiry, she rejected it.
When Express contacted Abhiraman, an advocate here, he said, “The girl will be inquired by the women’s grievance cell and also by ADSP Vanitha on Saturday.”

Scope of probe
