Response to detect cyber crimes poor, says CCB tells Madras High Court

Response from social media firms, including Facebook, Twitter and Gmail, with regard to Internet Protocol (IP) log details of suspected cyber criminals has been very poor.

Published: 25th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:03 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Response from social media firms, including Facebook, Twitter and Gmail, with regard to Internet Protocol (IP) log details of suspected cyber criminals has been very poor, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has told the Madras High Court.

Of the total 1,940 requests, only 484 made by CCB had been responded during 2016-18, MT Ganeshmoorthy, Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, told a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad on Friday.

Without this crucial information, it would be difficult to begin investigation into complaints of cyber crimes, he said in his counter filed in response to a PIL petition from Antony Clement
Rubin. The PIL prayed for a directive to the Centre to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar to all social media accounts. If Aadhaar is linked with such accounts, persons involving in cyber crimes could be easily identified, he said.

Later, the division bench adjourned the matter till August 27.

