Six-member committee to hear suggestions on draft building rules

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member committee has been formed to hear suggestions on the draft “The Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations and Building Rules 2018” within 15 days and make its recommendations to the State government. This is an extension of the August 20 deadline which was earlier fixed by the government.

The committee will consist of member secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Commissioner of Town and Country Planning, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Director of Town Panchayats.

The draft rules have been uploaded in the websites of CMDA, Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning, Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Town Panchayats and Greater Chennai Corporation for public perusal and suggestions within 15 days. Rules for promoting Affordable Housing and specific rules to ensure barrier-free environment in public buildings for the differently-abled, elderly and children have been included.

The draft rules have come under fire by some urban planners such as K P Subramaniam, a former professor of Urban engineering in Anna University, who expressed concern over a one-size-fits-all approach to development. He told Express that the enforcement of rules mentioned in draft can do more damage than good to a desirable pattern of development.