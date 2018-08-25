State Home secretary summoned in child missing cases by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Home secretary has been summoned by Madras High Court to explain the reasons for the delay in probing child missing cases, which are more than two years old.

A division bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan issued the summons when a habeas corpus petition from Nirmal of Exnora International came up for further hearing on Friday.

The PIL prayed for a directive to the authorities concerned to trace and produce the two children who went missing from the platform near Parry’s Corner and Walltax Road two years ago.

When the petition came up on last occasion, the judges had slammed the government for not filing a proper report on the status of pending child missing cases throughout the State.

The bench had then observed that it was high time that the concerned departments bestow their best attention and show some sensitivity to the problem, especially by taking into consideration the anxiety of parents, whose children are missing and untraceable for quite a long time. “We are also of the view that disbursal of the fund created under the head ‘Juvenile Justice Fund’ is also very much on the lower side and the disbursal mechanism also is not functioning properly,” the bench had said.