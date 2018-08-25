Tension in Pondicherry Assembly after security prevents CPI state Secretary from entering the premises on two-wheeler

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PONDICHERRY: Tension prevailed in front of the legislative assembly for some time as CPI state secretary AM Saleem and the watch and ward indulged in a wordily duel after the assembly security prevented his entry into the assembly premises on a two-wheeler.

Since a decade, the administration had restricted the entry of two-wheeler into the assembly except that of those permitted, that of MLAs, MPs, former ministers, former MPs, former MLAs and that of Physically challenged.

Recently the entire road in front of the assembly was made vehicle free with barricades by the police and even parking is not allowed there for anyone. The new measure came into being without any announcement for the public.

Saleem along with another CPI functionary Dhamodaran entered the assembly riding a two-wheeler, after being allowed by the police, but was objected by the Assembly security resulting in a wordily duel between them. Saleem said that instead of being courteous and explaining the matter, they were very rude and started pushing the vehicle.

Finally, assembly Marshall Ramesh came to the spot and held talks and pacified both the groups. Saleem went inside the assembly and Damodharan took the vehicle outside the assembly premises and parked it. The Assembly secretariat maintains that the same system is being followed with regard to entry of vehicles inside the Assembly complex. Except on two-wheelers, anyone who comes to meet ministers or MLAs can get dropped in a car inside the premises or can walk in, said A Vincent Rayaer, Secretary, Assembly.

The car has to leave the premises after dropping. Infact a few minutes after Saleem had an issue on entering in a two-wheeler, a few VCK members drove inside in a car and got down in front of the lobby of the Assembly. With both sides of the road leading to the front gates of the Legislative Assembly being barricaded, it is up to the policemen on duty to allow a car or not. As of now, there is no written specific instruction on permitting the vehicles of people inside the Assembly. Soon there would be meeting involving with the Speaker involving the police and others for putting in place a proper system for security , said the Assembly Secretary.