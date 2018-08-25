Training on digital marketing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help entrepreneurs and aspirants, the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) of Tamil Nadu is organising a one-day paid training programme on digital marketing at its Ekkaduthangal office on August 31.

Interested candidates, who have passed class 10 exam, and are above 18 years of age, can register their names on EDII’s website. The programme to be held from 10 am to 5 pm aims will help micro and small entrepreneurs learn and implement various methods of digital marketing. The training programme can be attended by existing entrepreneurs as well.

