Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lays foundation stone for GMR investment region project

`2,420 cr-venture likely to attract investments worth `5,000 crore

Published: 26th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami laying the foundation for the GMR project through video conferencing on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday laid the foundation for GMR Krishnagiri Special Investment Region to be set up jointly by GMR Infrastructures Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), to be established on 2,100 acres in Denkanikotta and Shoolagiri taluks of Krishnagiri district. He laid the foundation through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.  The special investment region, being set up at an estimated cost of 2,420 crores is expected to be fully functional within seven to eight years and is likely to attract investments worth 5,000 crores. Besides, the zone will provide employment to 60,000 persons.   

This multi-product industrial investment zone will focus on a variety of industries ranging from biotechnology, renewable energy and other emerging industries besides the traditional electronics, manufacturing and engineering areas. Also, defence and aerospace, electronics and electrical, auto and auto ancillaries, textiles, food processing and logistics and warehousing will be priority sectors in this zone. 

The zone is being planned with world class infrastructure and utilities, such as road connectivity, water supply system, water treatment plant, storm/rainwater drainage, electrical distribution system, digital infrastructure network, sewerage treatment plant, solid waste management, solar power plant and power substation. This zone is envisioned to be a world-class integrated industrial hub. Strategically located 65 km from Bengaluru city, this zone offers multi-modal connectivity with access to two international airports and three seaports.  This zone would be part of Hosur, an industrial town.  

Industries Minister MC Sampath, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister P Balakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Industries Secretary K Gnanadesikan, senior officials of State government, GMR group chairman GM Rao and  GMR Krishnagiri SEZ chairman M Srinivas were present on the occasion.

CM issues appointment orders 
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister commenced issue of appointment orders to 37 persons who have been recruited as senior officers of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC). Of the 37, five officers received the orders from the Chief Minister in person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Chief Minister Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5