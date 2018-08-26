CM Edappadi K Palaniswami reviews progress of government programmes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday commenced a review of the progress made in various works relating to basic amenities, drinking water projects, ‘kudimaramathu’ and developmental schemes. He urged officials to expedite the ongoing schemes. Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah, district officials in various departments, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Secretaries of six departments and senior officials were present during the discussion.

Official sources said the Chief Minister would be holding a series of review meetings with Collectors of six districts on Monday (August 27) and this exercise would go on for a couple of weeks.

The review meeting assumes significance as the notification for Lok Sabha elections is expected to be issued in seven months. Already, addressing party functionaries at the executive committee meeting of AIADMK a couple of days ago, he had directed them to prepare themselves for the elections next year. Already, party’s Amma Peravai functionaries have been visiting all districts on a bicycle yatra to highlight the achievements of the State government.