Court raises compensation for minor girl’s death in accident

CHENNAI: Holding that even for the death of minor girls in road accidents involving motor vehicles, the multiplier system to determine the income would come into play, the Madras High Court has steeply increased the compensation to the parents of a four-year-old female child from `25,000 to a whopping `2.75 lakh. Justice PT Asha, who passed an order to this effect recently, also held that even though the victim’s parents had claimed a lesser amount in their original claim, the court can order a higher sum.

Two separate rulings of the Supreme Court have come in handy to the judge to increase the compensation amount.S Pushpa and G Shanmugham while travelling in a van, met with an accident involving a TNSTC bus on April 26, 1989. Their daughter Bhavani (4) died on the spot. Pushpa suffered injuries, which resulted in abortion. They moved the tribunal at Chengalpattu demanding `10,000 for the injury and `25,000 for the death of their daughter. However, the tribunal awarded `5,000 and `25,000 respectively. Hence, the present petitions from both sides.

The judge observed that what a minor contributes to the family is beset with doubts and uncertainties and the amount of compensation to be awarded is only within the realm of speculation as the appellants have not been able to let in any evidence whatsoever to show the reasonable expectation of pecuniary benefit that has been lost to them on account of the death of the minor daughter in such tragic circumstances. It is needless to say an accident cannot be turned into a windfall for the appellants and therefore, the courts should be circumspect while awarding compensation which is all the more baffling with the deceased being a child.

The courts of law have tried to arrive at a methodology for awarding compensation in cases of accident involving the death of minors. In the judgment reported in 2001, the Supreme Court, while deciding the compensation payable to two children below the age of 10 years, who died in an accident that had occurred during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sir Jamshedji Tata, had appointed the retired Chief Justice of India Y V Chandrachud, to submit a report regarding the criteria for awarding compensation. The appointment was made on account of the fact that several persons had been injured and some had died in this unfortunate incident. The injured and dead also included minor children.

On receipt of the report, the Supreme Court insofar as it related to compensation that was payable to the death of children between the age group of five and eight had held that the children would be entitled to `1,50,000/- and `50,000/- under the conventional heads should be added to the said sum and ultimately, a sum of `two lakhs was awarded to each of the children.

In R K Malik and another vs Kiran Pal and others, the Supreme Court had taken into account the notional income i.e., provided in the Second Schedule to Motor Vehicles Act, the multiplier of 15 provided therein had been taken and to this, `50,000/- under the conventional heads and loss of love and affection, funeral expenses, last rites, etc., was added.

Adopting the above formula, in the instant case, the notional income of `15,000/- is taken into account and considering the fact that the deceased minor was four years old, the multiplier of 15 is adopted and loss of income of `2.25 lakh is arrived at. To this, `50,000/- under the conventional heads should also be added. As a result, the appellants are entitled to compensation of `2.75 lakh for the death of their minor daughter, the judge said.In an appropriate case, where from the evidence brought on record, if the court considers that the claimant is entitled to get more compensation than claimed, they may pass such award.