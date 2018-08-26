Flood on banks, canals run dry

NIRUPAMA VISWANATHAN By

Express News Service

The delta of the State is a bundle of extremes; there’s either heavy rain or none; it’s either parched or inundated. Express visits the delta region to get a pulse of the people and find out how they are faring at a time when Mettur water is gushing through their lands but is giving the string of canals a miss. Read on...

At the peak of Mettur outflow, around 2.3 lakh cusec was gushing out. The copious release had rung alarm bells among the water managers downstream Cauvery, for the fear of flood was real. Hundreds of acres were inundated by the sudden swelling in the lifeline of the delta districts, but the canals that channelled excess water to the tail-end were mostly running dry. The question that begged an answer was: where did the water go?

The answer could be found in Achamapuram, a tiny speck on the map of Karur. A predominantly agrarian hamlet, Achamapuram is the microcosm of all that is wrong with water management in the State, where prolonged droughts are often succeeded by floods. The farmers here mainly cultivate korai grass, banana, tapioca, and sugarcane. When the 2.3 lakh outflow from Mettur reached Thirumukkudal, the confluence of Cauvery, Bhavanisagar and Amaravathi rivers, hundreds of acres in the region were inundated. Achamapuram was also one of the worst-hit. Nagamani, a farmer from Achammapuram, had grown korai grass and tapioca on her two-acre tract.

While her korai survived, the tapioca fields were still under ankle-deep water. What she salvaged of the korai would not fetch her the ideal price as it had lost its colour due to the dry spell that preceded the drought. In alll, Thirumukkudal and neighbouring areas lost approximately crops on 90 acres to the flood. While many fields on the stretch, including those in the neighbouring village of Aranganathan Pettai, still have remnants of the inundation on the fields, ironically, canals were running dry.

“Our last supply of drinking water came around four days ago, and our irrigation canals are dry. Yet we lost our crops to the floods,” said Athiraiselvan, a farmer in the area. The reason, general secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association ‘Cauvery’ Dhanapalan says, is poor execution of desilting works under the much-touted Kudimaramathu scheme. “Barely two per cent works have been carried out in the delta region,” he points out. “There are 2,302 eris (lake) in the delta region, of which 942 cater to the irrigation needs. None has been desilted,” says Dhanapalan. The 36 main rivers that run for 2,353 kilometres have not been desilted since the times of Karikala Cholan, he said, adding that even in areas that desilting was taken up, it was not done in accordance within standard measurement.

In the delta region, there are around 1,505 class-A channels that branch off from the rivers, running 5,522 kilometres. As many as 5,478 class-B canals branch out for a distance of 9,744 kilometres. There are several other channels categorised from class-C to class-G channels. While most class-A channels are maintained by the PWD, the rest come under Kudimaramathu. Lack of execution of Kudimaramathu ensured that water did not reach the end points.

Another reason for the bone-dry canals is fear. Many farmers have blocked water fearing that early inflow would leave them with nothing when time for sowing seeds comes, and provide ideal situation for weeds to invade. The situation is unfortunate as it is, says general secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association Mannargudi S Ranganathan. “The delayed released from Mettur helped neither the kuruvai nor the samba,” he points out. Add to that the heavy discharge in the Bay of Bengal, the portents are indeed ominous. However, he offers a solution in the form of Veeranam lake. “If water is stored there, it might go a long way in helping the farmers when the sowing season starts,” he adds. If water is stored in Veeranam for a short term and simultaneous Kudimaramathu works are carried out, the excess could be diverted to dry regions once the works are over, he reasons.

There is another hope the farmers are banking on. In 2012, the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had announced a `1,560 crore project to be funded mostly through loans from the Asian Development Bank and State coffers to modernise irrigation canals in the delta. “Under this, infrastructure on and around a few rivers, including Mullaiyaru, Adapparu, Pandavaiaru and Harichandranadhi, would have been given a mega facelift. However, works were carried out for around 150 kilometres, leaving the rest 2,300 kilometres untouched,” said Dhanapalan.Another scheme, which if implemented, could transform the fortunes of the farmers is the one announced by Jayalalithaa in 2014. It entailed construction of a check dam in Kumaramangalam for an outlay of `400 crore. The scheme is still in the pipeline.