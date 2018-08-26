Govt extends concession on interest for TNHB allottees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has extended the scheme for providing concession on the interest to be paid by allottees of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for a further period of six months. The scheme, which was announced on June 15, 2017, ends on Sunday (August 26). The allottees have been requested to avail themselves of this opportunity.

A release said the State in June last issued an order giving concession on penal interest on the monthly instalment to be paid and the interest on principal amount to TNHB allottees since they had been unable to get their sale deeds. Through this concession, allottees have been paying the principal amount without interest and getting their sale deeds.