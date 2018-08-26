Madras HC rejects murder accused's plea seeking transfer of trial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea from Yuvaraj, prime accused in the alleged murder of Dalit youth Gokulraj of Tiruchengode in 2014, to transfer the trial in the case from the court at Namakkal to some other district, has been rejected by Madras High Court. This is not a fit case to transfer the trial, especially when the Supreme Court had directed the lower court to complete the trial within 18 months. Hence, this petition is dismissed, Justice PN Prakash said. The judge was dismissing a petition from Yuvaraj last week.

It is alleged that Gokulraj (22) had an affair with a caste Hindu girl. This was opposed by people from the community. Gokulraj’s torso was found on the railway track at Pallipalayam on June 24, 2015. The CB-CID was looking for Yuvaraj (34), a local leader, who was elusive and others, in connection with the murder. Amidst high drama, Yuvaraj surrendered before the CB-CID police in Namakkal in October 2015.In his present petition, Yuvaraj feared that he would not get justice from the Principal Sessions Court at Namakkal. Hence, he sought transfer of the case to any other competent court.

