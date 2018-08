Power supply to be cut tomorrow for repair works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on August 27 from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas: Chinna Mathur: Chinna Mathur, MGR salai, Arulanandam Nagar, Apollo Amstrong Nagar, Karumariamman koil St, Bharathi St. Ramapuram: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kannadasan Nagar, Kamaraj salai, Annai Sathya Nagar, Senthamizh Nagar, K.P.Nagar, Manthi Naickar Thottam, Ragavendra Nagar, Annies Nagar Injambakkam: Sparking Sand Avenue, L.G Avenue, Spring garden, Allikulam, Kalaignar Karunanidhi salai, Copper Beach Road, Sea Shell Avenue.

Madhavaram: Meenambal Salai, T.H.Road, KKD Nagar, Abirami Avenue, RR Nagar, Padmavathy St, Balakrishnan St, Saravanan St, Perumal St, TVK Link Road. Ayanavaram: Chaitanya Apartments, Joshi Apartments, Srinivasan St, K.H.Road, Sayani complex, Pilkington Road, Kasi Visvanathar Koil St. Kodungaiyur: Rizwan Road, Ponnusamy Nagar, Burma Colony, Harbour Colony, Annai Velankanni Nagar.