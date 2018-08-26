Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Talk’ on use of social media for businesses

Panellists discussed how social media can be used by businesses at “The Talk”, an event organised in Chennai on Saturday to provide a platform for small and medium entrepreneurs to learn new trends.

Published: 26th August 2018

Suresh Thankavel, Founder & CEO, AugRay, delivering a talk at The Talk Big Ides to scale SME & Startups on Saturday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panellists discussed how social media can be used by businesses at “The Talk”, an event organised here on Saturday to provide a platform for small and medium entrepreneurs to learn about innovative ideas that drove new trends.“Business is about creating values, communicating and selling the value. Social media helps to educate people about the idea, engage with to enhance it,” said RBU Shyam Kumar, president of Cauvery News. Business persons could even get an expert opinion by simply blogging, he said.

Ranjitha Mary Gunasekaran, Assistant Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, said social media, therefore empowers consumers with the ability to offer real-time feedback. “It helps companies gauge the mood of the audience,” she said. She added that companies should, however, have a plan and strategy as a simple viral fake news could permanently spoil the brand.

To combat back ripples, companies, particularly media organisations could moderate comments and streamline all communication through emails so that comments in bad taste will be filtered, she said. “Employees should also be made aware of the consequences of what they post on social media as even their accounts reflect on the brand,” she said adding that the ethos of the company should reflect in the social media outlook of all employees for effective communication.

