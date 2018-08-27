Home States Tamil Nadu

50 tonnes of lime sent for warding off diseases

Following a request from the flood-ravaged Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has sent a consignment of 50 tonnes of lime to be used as disinfectant to fight infectious diseases triggered by the floods

Published: 27th August 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Following a request from the flood-ravaged Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has sent a consignment of 50 tonnes of lime to be used as disinfectant to fight infectious diseases triggered by the floods.

“After the flood waters receded, several areas in Kerala are strewn with animal carcasses. So, they requested lime and silica to be used as disinfectants,” said K Satyagopal, Additional Chief Secretary and Relief Commissioner, Tamil Nadu, and added, “Heeding the request, we have sent 50 tons of lime.”
Medical and veterinary teams from Tamil Nadu have already been working in flood-hit areas in the neighbouring State.

Apart from `10 crore in cash, the Tamil Nadu government has already provided a large quantity of relief materials including `5.8 crore worth medicines, 500 tons of rice, 300 tons of milk powder, 15,000 litres of UHT milk, 50,000 lungis and an equal number of bedsheets, Satyagopal said on Sunday.

As many as 370 truckloads of relief materials, contributed by the public and NGOs, have also been moved to the neighbouring State through border districts such as Coimbatore and Theni.

