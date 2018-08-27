Home States Tamil Nadu

Academics demand Tamil Nadu accreditation body

Academics are also of the view that the Central government can also set up regional centers of NAAC for effective assessment and accreditation process.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Exam Student school

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Coimbatore: Instead of allowing private companies and societies to assess higher education institutions, the University Grants Commission should ask State governments to form its own accreditation and assessment council, felt academicians. They are also of the view that the Central government can also set up regional centers of NAAC for effective assessment and accreditation process.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education former vice chairman A Ramasamy said, "Only if the assessment and accreditation of higher education institution are done by the government agency, it will be impartial and without any favoritism. If we allow private companies to do an assessment of higher education institutions, it could lead to favoritism."

He further asserted that the Central government wants to close bodies like NAAC and UGC without even consulting the educationist.

He felt that the state assessment and accreditation council created under the state council for higher education should be asked to do assessment and accreditation of higher education institutions in that state. "During my tenure as vice chairman of TANSCHE, then state government has formed Tamil Nadu State Assessment and Accreditation Council, headed by former Vice Chancellor of University of Madras SP Thyagarajan. But, the subsequent government did not take steps to make it operational," he added.

"In the last two decades, the existing NAAC has gained the considerable amount of experience. Hence, regional centers of NAAC may be established for effective quality sustenance," said M Jayakumar, former syndicate member of Bharathiar University."Even during the earlier regime, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had promoted State Assessment and Accreditation Councils similar to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. That can be explored, instead of giving to private agencies or bodies," he opined. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NAAC UGC Tamil Nadu accreditation body

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love