Academics demand Tamil Nadu accreditation body

By Express News Service

Coimbatore: Instead of allowing private companies and societies to assess higher education institutions, the University Grants Commission should ask State governments to form its own accreditation and assessment council, felt academicians. They are also of the view that the Central government can also set up regional centers of NAAC for effective assessment and accreditation process.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education former vice chairman A Ramasamy said, "Only if the assessment and accreditation of higher education institution are done by the government agency, it will be impartial and without any favoritism. If we allow private companies to do an assessment of higher education institutions, it could lead to favoritism."

He further asserted that the Central government wants to close bodies like NAAC and UGC without even consulting the educationist.

He felt that the state assessment and accreditation council created under the state council for higher education should be asked to do assessment and accreditation of higher education institutions in that state. "During my tenure as vice chairman of TANSCHE, then state government has formed Tamil Nadu State Assessment and Accreditation Council, headed by former Vice Chancellor of University of Madras SP Thyagarajan. But, the subsequent government did not take steps to make it operational," he added.

"In the last two decades, the existing NAAC has gained the considerable amount of experience. Hence, regional centers of NAAC may be established for effective quality sustenance," said M Jayakumar, former syndicate member of Bharathiar University."Even during the earlier regime, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had promoted State Assessment and Accreditation Councils similar to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. That can be explored, instead of giving to private agencies or bodies," he opined.