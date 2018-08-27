Home States Tamil Nadu

CM launches MGR centenary film studio

Senior ministers and top film personalities also participated in the function held to launch  the studio which has a length of 110 feet, width of 100 feet and a height of 56 feet.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launching the MGR centenary film studio at Payyanur near Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Assuring affirmative action to fulfil the demands of the film fraternity, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that his government would consider constructing houses for film workers.

Addressing at a function to launch the MGR centenary studio built by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) at Payyanur near Chennai, he said, “The speakers at this function have put forth several demands. Many film workers do not have houses. We will consider how to help them to construct houses. The government will soon help the workers as per the guidelines.”

He noted that the government has been implementing a project to construct slum-free housing facility as planned by the late leader J Jayalalithaa.Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the Housing and Urban Development portfolio, informed that he had already directed the secretary of the department to work out a project to help film employees getting housing facility.

Agreeing to fulfil another demand of the film sector, Palaniswami declared that the government would allocate `5 crore for constructing an auditorium near the MGR centenary studio.Recalling the supremacy that the late leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, who grew through film industry, asserted in politics, Palaniswami noted that MGR turned the entertainment medium into one for sowing the seeds of social transformation through his revolutionary roles and songs in films.

Explaining various activities relating to the celebrations of MGR centenary, he said 600 prisoners, who had spent more than 10 years behind the bars, were released already and another 1000 would be set free gradually.

